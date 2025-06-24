Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - a Mock Trial Sheds Light On the Dangers of Disinformation

Dieumerci Kati, 34, stood accused of spreading a false rumor about poisoning on WhatsApp. Without any verification, the message quickly circulated across several groups, causing irreversible harm. The person falsely accused saw their reputation destroyed and became socially isolated.

This was the scenario of a mock trial organized on 20 June in Bunia by MONUSCO's Strategic Communication and Public Information Section to raise awareness about the impact of disinformation.

The tears of the victim and the confused explanations of the accused moved the hundred people in attendance. "Since these messages started circulating, I haven't been able to sleep. People point fingers at me, some avoid me, others call me a murderer. I lost my wife. My life has collapsed because of a lie," said the victim. The accused admitted to the act, claiming it "was just a joke at first."

For Jean-Tobie Okala, MONUSCO's Public Information Officer in Ituri, the choice of a realistic scenario aimed to show that a rumor, even if shared without malicious intent, can have serious consequences for both individuals and society.

At the end of the hearing, the mock court handed down a sentence of two months in prison, a fine of one million Congolese francs, and symbolic compensation for the victim.

In force since March 2023, the Democratic Republic of Congo's Digital Code strictly regulates the dissemination of false information. Article 360 stipulates:

"Anyone who initiates or shares false information about another person via social media, digital systems, electronic communications networks or any other digital medium shall be punished with a prison sentence of one to six months and a fine ranging from 500,000 to one million Congolese francs, or one of these penalties only".

Raising awareness to prevent harm

The mock trial took place during a workshop on the mechanisms, challenges and impacts of disinformation. Around 100 young people, including 30 girls, took part in this session, which focused on the security risks associated with misinformation.

In Ituri, some rumors targeting the army, the police or MONUSCO have already jeopardized operations against armed groups. These groups, also active online, exploit social media to manipulate public opinion and undermine institutions. The Digital Code was presented to participants as a reminder that the uncontrolled circulation of online content now carries legal liability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa International Organisations Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The courtroom of the Bunia Court of Appeal, chosen for the event, carried strong symbolic significance. "We wanted to show young people that disinformation can lead to prosecution if they are not careful." explained Mr. Okala.

Understanding the risks

Disinformation acts as a catalyst for tension, deepens divisions and fuels conflict. A lack of critical thinking around digital content enables its spread. "Criticism is legitimate, but it must be based on facts. Before sharing any information, whether about a public official, a member of the security forces or a neighbor, everyone should ask themselves three questions: Is it true? Is it useful? Is it responsible?" said Mr. Okala.

At the end of the mock trial, several participants shared their reactions, expressing both emotion and greater awareness.

Fidèle Kazadi, a law student at the University of Bunia, said: "Disinformation is a poison in our society. In a fragile context like Ituri, it becomes a dangerous weapon. Today I realized that it is not enough to forward a message. You must question it, verify the source, and assess the consequences. I commit to never share anything I cannot confirm, and to encourage others to do the same."

Virginie Kakori, a youth representative from Mbunya, added: "This initiative opened my eyes. Too often we share content without thinking. But behind every rumor, there may be a victim. Disinformation destroys, divides, and threatens peace."

These testimonies point to one clear conclusion: the fight against disinformation is not only the responsibility of institutions. It starts with a civic reflex: checking the reliability of content before sharing it.