Malawi: Sosola Champions School Uniform Drive for Primary Learners

24 June 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Lilongwe-based maize farmer Paul Sosola is calling on Malawians to come together and ensure that no primary school child is left without a uniform as they pursue their education.

Speaking on Monday at Masurwe Primary School in Mphompha, Rumphi District, Sosola donated school uniforms to over 200 learners. This is part of his nationwide initiative, which has already seen similar donations in Chikwawa and Lilongwe, with plans to reach Kasungu and Makanjira in Mangochi. So far, he has spent nearly K15 million.

Sosola, a Form 1 school dropout, says his efforts are part of a personal mission to give back from what he earns as a maize farmer.

"My goal is to make sure every child stays in school," he said. "This is part of my ministry -- to share the little I have. I dropped out in Form 1 due to lack of school fees. Today, my bosses are young people because I didn't finish school. I don't want to see children dropping out because they lack a school uniform. If I can clothe an entire school, others can do the same across the country."

Standard 7 pupil Chitemwa Mbewe, who received a new uniform, said the donation has motivated him to focus on his dream of becoming a nurse.

Traditional Authority Chivwenene praised Sosola's initiative, saying it will influence parents in his area to take the issue of school uniforms more seriously.

"Some parents have the money but ignore this responsibility. Mr. Sosola has taught us a big lesson," said the chief.

Rumphi District Chief Education Officer, Fiddes Msowoya, echoed the importance of school uniforms in motivating learners.

"Uniforms help promote a sense of belonging, unity, and safety among learners. Though not mandatory in primary schools, they play a key role in education. We are very grateful to Mr. Sosola," she said.

In addition to school uniforms, Sosola also donated football and netball uniforms to the school.

