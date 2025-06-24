Malawi: Michael Usi - the Political Cat You Never See Pregnant, but Always Returns With Kittens

opinion

As of today, all major presidential hopefuls have collected their nomination forms--except one: Michael Usi.

The public is buzzing. Critics are throwing shade. "Is he really serious about running?" they ask. "Will he even stand on September 16?"

Well, that question is exactly where the story of Michael Usi begins.

Critics have laughed at him. Commentators have dismissed him. But time and again, Michael Usi has proven one thing: underestimate him at your own risk. From the very beginning, his political journey has been misunderstood, misjudged, and mocked--but somehow, he keeps flipping the script.

Back in 2011, Usi told Malawi News that high-profile politicians--including then-President Bingu wa Mutharika--had approached him to join politics. People laughed. "He's just a comedian," they said. "He's probably making fun of the whole system."

But Usi wasn't joking.

When Bingu passed away and Joyce Banda took the reins, Usi resurfaced. He revealed that both PP and DPP had reached out to him again. Why? Two reasons: his unmatched ability to attract international support, and his deep influence at the grassroots. But again, the public shrugged it off.

What they didn't realize is that Usi wasn't just talking--he was being approached behind closed doors. Still, because of his comedic persona, few could tell if he was truly serious. Most dismissed him as a sideshow.

After the DPP's 2014 win, Usi went silent. The critics smiled smugly. "We told you," they whispered. But soon after, he appeared in a Weekend Nation interview and declared his mission to disrupt Malawi's broken political culture. Once again, many thought it was just another act.

Then came the unexpected.

Usi organized a massive public sermon at Comesa Hall in Blantyre. It was bold, artistic, and deeply political. With Mlaka Maliro on the mic singing Zanja La Lemba, Usi delivered one of the most profound messages ever heard in Malawi's political space. The crowd was stunned.

Shortly after, he launched his movement: Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu. The name alone sounded like a comedy sketch. The public rolled their eyes again. But what they didn't see was that Usi was building real momentum--powered by his unmatched community organizing skills and personal funding. Soon, his movement spread like wildfire.

And then, the shock of all shocks: Usi became Saulos Chilima's running mate in the 2019 elections. The country gasped. "Usi? Seriously?" Even some of Chilima's strongest backers questioned his judgment. But Chilima saw what others couldn't--Usi wasn't a joke. He was a strategy.

Under the Tonse Alliance, Usi rose quickly. He became a senior minister and the undisputed number two in UTM. Despite infighting and attempts to edge him out, Usi remained loyal. Even after Chilima's tragic passing, the two were known to be on good terms--united, not divided.

Then came the turning point. Usi stepped up as Vice President. Some UTM members, furious, pulled the party out of the Tonse Alliance. They blamed Usi. He didn't flinch. When he skipped the UTM convention, analysts called him "a political dead man walking." Many thought he would just fold into MCP and disappear quietly.

But once again, they got it wrong.

Instead of hiding, Usi revived Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu. When critics mocked him, saying the movement wasn't registered as a political party, Usi answered in classic fashion--with action, not talk.

He organized a mammoth rally in Zomba, packed from corner to corner. There, he dropped the mic: Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu is now a fully registered political party under Malawian law.

And now, here we are again. All candidates have collected their nomination forms--except Usi. So the question remains: Will he stand?

If you've followed Usi's story, you'd know by now: he never moves like everyone else. He plays the long game. He calculates. He waits. He strikes.

He is the political cat--that pet you never see pregnant but somehow returns with kittens.

So should you take Michael Usi seriously?

Absolutely. Just don't blink.