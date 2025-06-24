Tunisia: Development Plan 2026-2030 Completed At Local Level (S-G of Economy Ministry)

Tunis — The 2026/2030 development plan, drawn up within a new institutional framework, had been completed at the local level, while the regional component is expected to be finalised within a month, Secretary General of the Economy and Planning Ministry Faouzi Ghrab revealed.

In an interview at TAP studio, Ghrab pointed out that the plan had been drawn up on the basis of a relationship between the local and central levels, explaining that this approach had not been adopted in previous plans, which had focused on a central system presenting development proposals and guidelines.

The 2026/2030 plan is part of a political and institutional framework based on the concept of "construction and edification" and based on the realisation of the Constitution's goals, notably the social role of the State and self-reliance, while giving importance to local and regional aspects in the proposal of development policies, he said.

The National Council of Regions and Districts, which is the second chamber of parliament, has prerogatives in terms of drawing up and adopting development plans, the official underlined.

The role of the ministries and public authorities in drawing up the plan is to provide support, training and the necessary tools, he specified.

As regards the progress made in drawing up the plan, the Secretary General indicated that his department is endeavouring to meet the deadlines set out in the circular issued by the Prime Ministry.

He pointed out that the 2026/2030 plan is based on a bottom-up process, giving local and regional councils an important role in proposing and implementing the plan.

In its contribution to the development of the plan, each council goes through three stages: the diagnosis of the development situation, the identification of problems and the establishment of lists of priorities or projects, he explained.

Reports are then submitted to the regional councils, which must in turn submit a summary report by July 22, he further explained.

The emphasis is laid on proposing feasible projects based on data and technical studies, he pointed out, adding that the ministry provides project data sheets to facilitate the proposal process by the local councils.

