Africa: Cheetahs Scoop Bronze At Rugby Africa Men's Sevens 2025

23 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national senior men's Sevens team claimed bronze at the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens in Port Louis, Mauritius, after beating Kenya 21-19 in a third-place play-off match.

Zimbabwe clawed their way back from behind, scoring a sensational last-minute try to level the game at 19-19, before slotting home the pressure conversion to snatch victory at the death.

Zimbabwe kicked off the campaign on a high in Group C, where they were unbeaten with victories over Tunisia (31-17), Mauritius (42-7) and Madagascar (21-7).

This was followed by a convincing 36-0 demolition of Ghana in the quarterfinals, before a 19-12 defeat to South Africa in the semifinals.

Despite gaining valuable rankings by a third-place finish at the tournament, Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the Challenger Circuit.

Meanwhile, South Africa were crowned 2025 champions of the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens after beating Madagascar 28-12 in the final to end a two-year trophy drought.

