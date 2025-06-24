Zimbabwe: Limpopo Police Nab Three Illegal Zimbabwean Miners

THE battle against illegal mining through operation Vala Umgodi in Limpopo, South Africa, is gaining momentum with the arrest of three Zimbabwean nationals in the Sekhukhune District.

This after the Sekhukhune District Vala Umgodi Task Team executed a meticulously planned operation at portions 6 and 7 of the mine. This is at Spietskop Mine.

Driven by intelligence and a commitment to safeguarde South Africa's natural resources, police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Masekela Magoro said their dedicated task team embarked on a decisive operation at Spietskop Mine--an area marred by illegal activities which threaten the country's economic stability and environmental integrity.

Great victory

"In a significant victory against illicit exploitation, the team proceeded to confiscate approximately 98 tons of chromite ore that was abandoned in the area."

"This shows police' commitment and that we remain steadfast in our mission to combat illegal mining and criminal enterprise, ensuring that our resources serve the nation's best interests. We call on our communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that threaten our collective security and prosperity," Magoro said.

Ongoing police work

Meanwhile, police in Tubtse, also in the Sekhukhune area, have launched a massive search for suspects who fatally wounded a man and injured another at Riba-Cross, on Friday, June 20.

It is reported that police were summoned to the local hospital, after two male victims were brought there for medical assistance. One of them, a 41-year old, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on his upper and lower body, and his passenger also sustained gunshot wounds.

The driver was certified dead, and his identity is currently being withheld pending further investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was driving with another man in a taxi association vehicle when they were attacked and shot by unknown people.

The motive behind the incident is currently unknown. Police are investigating murder and attempted murder cases.