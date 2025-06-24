Zimbabwe: Teenager Killed in Fight Over Sadza

A dispute over a plate of sadza, Zimbabwe's staple food, ended in tragedy after a man died following heavy beating by two rival men.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident that claimed the life of 19-year-old Allen Shambare of Mvurwi, Mashonaland Central province.

"Police in Mvurwi arrested Reason Shadrecka (36) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Abedine farm compound on June 21, 2025.

"The suspect teamed up with, Biggie Nduzani, who is on the run, and assaulted the victim, Allen Shambare (19) with wooden logs and a stone all over the body after an argument over a plate of sadza. The victim died on the spot," said Nyathi.