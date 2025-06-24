Zimbabwe: Teenager Killed in Fight Over Sadza

23 June 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

A dispute over a plate of sadza, Zimbabwe's staple food, ended in tragedy after a man died following heavy beating by two rival men.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident that claimed the life of 19-year-old Allen Shambare of Mvurwi, Mashonaland Central province.

"Police in Mvurwi arrested Reason Shadrecka (36) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Abedine farm compound on June 21, 2025.

"The suspect teamed up with, Biggie Nduzani, who is on the run, and assaulted the victim, Allen Shambare (19) with wooden logs and a stone all over the body after an argument over a plate of sadza. The victim died on the spot," said Nyathi.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.