Zimbabwe: Legal Discussions With Vengai Madzima - Labour and Employment Law in Zimbabwe

NewZimbabwe.com has invited Mr. Vengai Madzima, the Senior Partner at Madzima Chidyausiku Museta Legal Practitioners (MCM Legal), to discuss with us legal issues that affect Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. The discussions are of a general nature and those seeking specific legal advice should contact their lawyer.

Welcome back Mr. Madzima. This week, we want to discuss labour and employment law in Zimbabwe for foreign or diaspora businesses that want to invest in Zimbabwe. What are the main compliance requirements for companies wanting to employ workers in Zimbabwe?

The question is broad, but I will attempt to summarise in my response. Fundamental to all employment in Zimbabwe are the labour rights guaranteed by our Constitution, being among others, the right to be paid a reasonable and fair wage, right to fair and safe labour practices and right to join a trade union. The employment relationship must guarantee those rights.

The employer, being a foreign business, is required to register first with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) as an employer and, if employing some foreign nationals as part of the business, to follow work permit or visa rules and establish contracts for the business's employees.

There is also a need to comply with Statutory National Employment Council regulations governing the particular sector, National Social Security Authority (NSSA) requirements, collective bargaining agreements, trade unions and the corresponding remittances.

How key are employment contracts and what specific provisions must be included in the contracts?

The employment contract is the crux of the employment relationship, whether written or verbal, it must comply with the law and applicable collective bargaining agreements for the sector the business operates. The contract is founded on the old contract principles of offer and acceptance, consideration and capacity to enter into contracts.

An oral contract that meets all the requirements of a contract is therefore binding on the parties as a legally enforceable employment relationship.

For diaspora or foreign companies, employment contracts must be in writing detailing whether the employment contract is permanent, fixed term or casual. The contract will be expected to observe and address, among other things, issues relating to fair wages, overtime and leave benefits, termination and dispute resolution processes.

In what circumstances can an employer terminate a contract?

Termination of employment has to be lawful and is first governed by the employment contract. So, termination can be mutually agreed upon between the employer and employee. It can also be a result of effluxion of time being for instance, expiration of a fixed-term contract or in circumstances where an employee was employed to perform a specific task and the task has been completed.

Termination may also be in terms of the employment code, in its absence, the model code and lastly as part of retrenchment in accordance with the law. What is critical is that the termination is done in terms of the law so that the employer does not suffer a claim for unfair dismissal from the employee.

In the event of disputes between employer and employee, which may include a claim for unfair dismissal, what methods are provided in law to address these?

Disputes in the workplace are common, and the contracts of employment must prescribe the dispute resolution model. The contract must offer alternative dispute resolution models for addressing the disputes, which may include negotiation, conciliation, mediation and arbitration.

Our law also prescribes forums that address certain disputes arising from the employment contracts, so it is important to know and understand such to avoid procedural irregularities.

The commonly used alternative dispute resolution model in Zimbabwe is conciliation. This method is intended to resolve disputes through labour officers, whose mandate is to settle the employer/ employee disagreement by encouraging them to explore potential options and solutions by offering new perspectives. In the event that the conciliation process fails, the labour officers will issue a certificate of no settlement, resulting in voluntary or compulsory arbitration.

It is important to remember that disputes must be referred to the labour officers timely, that is, within 2 years, otherwise the issues under dispute may be affected by prescription, denying the complainant of their right to be heard. The Labour Court is available to review the processes carried on by inferior tribunals or on appeal.

What specific challenges do you think that foreign companies face when trying to comply with our labour laws?

Our labour laws have undergone changes and foreign companies may fail to keep updated with the amendments. Some of the foreign companies use contract templates that do not meet our legal standards. It is advisable to engage local experts at the commencement of business to ensure that the employment contracts are aligned with our laws.

Thank you, Mr. Madzima, we have run out of time.

Thank you.

You can contact Vengai Madzima on vengai@mcmlegal.co.zw or at www.mcmlegal.co.zw.