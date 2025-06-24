South Africa: 'I'm Half White!' - Trevor Noah Mocks Refugees, 'Genocide'

Trevor Noah has made light of claims South Africa is promoting a "white genocide", resulting in an influx of "refugees" in the US.

The Soweto-born comedian was speaking in the latest episode of his Spotify What, Now? Podcast. Trevor was joined by longtime pals Anele Mdoda and Sizwe Dhlomo.

Trevor Noah mocks 'refugee', 'white genocide'

During the episode, Trevor Noah and his friends caught up on news about their lives, including Anele's recent engagement, upcoming wedding and the possibility of Sizwe settling down.

The trio played a game called "If I ruled the world", in which they laughed off each other's make-believe scenarios.

During the game, Trevor was particularly amused at white South Africans who had fled the country to the US under the guise of being "persecuted".

Trevor jokingly said: "South Africans have changed the definition of refugees. Because before this, refugees only went to another country because they had to."

He continued: "Normally, refugees have baggage, not luggage. This is very different."

Trevor Noah also joked about leaving South Africa too.

He told his pals: "There is a white genocide in this country. I'm half white. I had to choose!"

Naturalized citizen

Trevor Noah splits his time between South Africa and the US, in which he became a naturalised citizen in 2020.

In 2015, Trevor packed up his life in SA to live in the US, after he was announced as the new host of The Daily Show.

While he calls America "home", he often returns to SA to spend time with his family and friends.