Zimbabwe: Chevrons Brace for South Africa Test Clash

Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team is bracing up for a two match Test series against rivals South Africa scheduled to start on June 28 at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

The two Test matches will see the first one running from June 28 to July 2 before the second game which is scheduled to take place from July 6 to 10.

Dubbed the "Battle of Limpopo", the much anticipated Test comes at a time when Zimbabwean cricket team known as the "Chevrons" are coming from a defeat against England in a historical Test match played last month.

On the other hand, the visitors popularly known as "Proteas" walk into the coming series without captain Temba Bavuma, who is still recovering from a harmstring injury, which he sustained in the World Test Championship final against Australia.

The Chevrons began camp in Bulawayo on Saturday, a move by Zimbabwe Cricket to see the team acclimatizing.

The last time Zimbabwe played South Africa in a Test match was in 2017 and they lost.

Chevrons Squad

Tanaka Chivanga

Craig Ervine (Captain)

Brian Bennett

Trevor Gwandu

Takudzwanashe Kaitano

Wessly Madhevere

Clive Madande

Vincent Masekesa

Wellington Masakadza

Prince Masvaure

13 Newman Nyamhuri

Kundai Matigimu

Blessing Muzarabani

Tafadzwa Tsiga

Nicholas Welch

Sean Williams

Coach: Justin Sammon.