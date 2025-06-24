Rwanda: Funnyman Etienne Introduces New Educational Comedy Concept

Comedian Etienne Iryamukuru, famously known in the comedy scene as 5k Etienne, is back with a new monthly comedy concept dubbed 'Joy's comedy show' with tjr first edition scheduled for July 5, at M hotel.

The comedian, who has been off the spotlight lately, told The NewTimes that he was focusing on completing his studies in Business and ICT where he will graduate in December,2025.

This new comedy concept, he said, was initially supposed to be staged in Kiswahili. However, he changed his mind because "it would exclude some people and limit young performers who would love the opportunity."

"Joy's comedy show is special to me because it is different from other shows I have staged before. This will be an educative show which is not just for young people but also parents," he said.

On this note, he said that the show's uniqueness is to showcase mostly acting comedy on stage with different comedians in a way of giving platforms to young aspiring comedians to showcase their talents and grow in the field.

" The show's main focus is to not just have a big audience of young people but bring together both the young and older generation to that educational comedy performance," he added.

Etienne made a name for himself in "Bigomba Guhinduka," a concept through which he and fellow funnyman Japhet Mazimpaka have been staging since 2020.

This show paved the way for the two comedians who enjoyed sharing a stage for multiple times at Camp Kigali before unveiling an educational series dubbed 'Classroom' during the covid19 pandemic.

Tickets for the show are available for sale at Rwf 20,000 for Regular, Rwf 30,000 for VIP and Rwf 50,000 for VVIP.