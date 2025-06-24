Rwanda: Playoffs - APR Beat Patriots in Game 2 to Tie Semifinals Series

Sunday, June 22

Semi-Finals-Game 2

REG 96-84 UGB (REG lead series 2-0)

APR 83-75 Patriots (Series tied 1-1)

APR basketball club bounced back from Friday's semifinal playoffs Game 1 loss to tie the series 1-1 after beating rivals Patriots 83-75 in Game 2 held at BK Arena on Sunday, June 22.

The army side's charges, led by point guard Antino Alvalezes Jackson and Jean Victor Mukama, looked ready for a counter-fight against Patriots as they looked to overcome the Basketball Africa League hangover which cost them Game 1.

Patriots won the first quarter 21-19 but lost the second one 20-27 to go into half-time trailing 41-46.

Returning for the second half, APR showed more energy to take the third quarter 21-16. Sunny Niyomugabo's Patriots bounced back and claimed the fourth 18-16 but it was not enough to salvage a win as James Maye Jr's side brought the series level with three more games to play.

Also read: Playoffs: Williams Isiah posts 16 as Patriots down APR in Game 1

Antino Jackson starred with 21 points, while Mukama added 10 points for APR.

Raphiael Putney topped the scoring with 23 points on Patriots side while Bruno Nyamwasa and Frank Kamndoh contributed 13 points each.

Now the semi-final series are locked at 1-1 with the pair set to return to action at BK Arena for Game 3 on Wednesday, June 25.

Meanwhile, REG put one foot into the finals after taking Game 2 away from United Generation Basketball with a 96-84 victory to lead best-of-five semifinals series 2-0.