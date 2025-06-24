Liberia: Indian Embassy, MCC Host 11th International Day of Yoga

The Embassy of India in Liberia, in collaboration with the Monrovia City Corporation and key partners, commemorated the 11th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with a vibrant celebration in Monrovia. The event, themed "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," drew over 200 participants, including diplomats, government officials, and yoga enthusiasts from across Liberia.

Held at Monrovia City Hall, the celebration showcased yoga's growing global relevance and its benefits for personal health, social cohesion, and sustainable living.

The occasion was graced by a host of distinguished guests, including Chief Medical Officer, and Acting Minister of Health of Liberia, Dr. Catherine T. Cooper, John Charuk Saah Siafa, Mayor of Monrovia, Ms. Christine N. Umutoni, UN Resident Coordinator in Liberia, Mr. Beng'yela A. Gang, Ambassador of Cameroon and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, and Ms. Isabelle Le Guellec, Ambassador of France

Their presence highlighted the deepening ties between India and Liberia and the growing global appeal of yoga as a wellness practice.

The Ambassador of India to Liberia, Manoj Bihari Verma, welcomed guests with a message emphasizing yoga's inclusiveness and its power to unite people across cultures. "Yoga transcends borders, offering a pathway to both physical well-being and mental peace," he said. He further noted that the annual observance promotes greater awareness of yoga as a holistic health tool.

Delivering the keynote on behalf of Health Minister Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, Acting Minister Dr. Catherine T. Cooper praised the IDY theme, calling yoga a "journey of self-discovery and harmony." She emphasized its scientifically recognized health benefits ranging from improved flexibility and cardiovascular function to stress reduction and emotional balance.

"Yoga has become a global practice, and its popularity in Liberia is growing," she said. "As we care for ourselves through yoga, we also align with the greater vision of a healthier planet."

Mayor John Charuk Saah Siafa commended the Indian community and thanked the Indian Embassy for its support to the city. "Yoga is for everyone. Its principles of harmony between mind and body resonate with us all," he stated. He also lauded the Embassy for providing training opportunities and scholarships to MCC staff.

UN Resident Coordinator Ms. Christine Umutoni described yoga as a timeless practice that complements the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). "Yoga supports SDG-3 on health, SDG-4 on quality education, and SDG-16 on peace and justice through mindfulness and emotional wellness," she noted.

Collective Practice and Global Message

A mass yoga session, led by a Liberian instructor, featured traditional postures, breathing exercises, and guided meditation. Participants included members of the Indian diaspora, Liberians, diplomats, and representatives from the United Nations.

This year's celebration also marked a decade since the United Nations officially declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga in 2014. In a message to Liberia's President, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed yoga's significance as a "time-tested path to inner peace, resilience, and sustainable living."

As yoga continues to grow in popularity, its message of unity, well-being, and balance remains vital, especially at a time when global health and mental wellness are more important than ever.