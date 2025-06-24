South Africa: Police Committee Chairperson Welcomes Agreement On Grade Progression and Calls for Long-Term HR Strategy

press release

- The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, welcomes the announcement of the agreement reached between organised labour and the South African Police Service (SAPS) on grade progression at the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council. The agreement is a commendable step in improving the working conditions of SAPS members, albeit in the short term.

"The committee has been steadfast in advocating for better conditions of service, as it contributes to maintaining the morale of the serving members. This is critical as officers are an important pillar in efforts to combat crime, and career stagnation as a result of the lack of a well-defined and budgeted grade progression scheme was unacceptable," Mr Cameron said.

According to the agreement, constables and sergeants with 11 plus years of service by 31 March 2025 will progress to the next rank from 1 December 2025. And Warrant Officers on notch 14 and 15 of Band B1 on 31 March 2025 will move from Band B1 to B2 on 1 December 2025.

While the committee acknowledges the fiscal pressures facing all government departments, it remains of the view that career stagnation can be avoided through proper planning and foresight. "It is unacceptable that SAPS management enlists recruits without a clear plan for the lifecycle of the employee. This omission exposes limited planning and stop-gap measures that are not forward-looking," Mr Cameron emphasised.

As a result, the Chairperson has emphasised that the committee will demand a comprehensive, long-term Human Resources strategy. "Promotions must be predictable, transparent, and budgeted for, especially for career officers who hold the line in high-pressure roles," Mr Cameron said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Arms and Armies Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The strategy must include comprehensive promotion forecasting and workforce planning, budget impact and sustainability, morale and retention plans for members affected by stagnation in a rank. Mr Cameron emphasised that plans to professionalise the SAPS as demanded by the National Development Plan cannot be achieved if experienced and committed members are treated as an afterthought by the SAPS.

Meanwhile, the committee received a revised briefing on the 2025/26 annual performance plan and the 2025-2030 strategic plan. The committee commends the SAPS for internalising the recommendations by the committee and amendments to come as vital key performance areas. For example, the revision of the target of obtaining buccal samples from schedule 8 arrested offenders from 94.87% to 100% to bring it in line with the DNA Act, is welcomed as the previous target represented the undermining of an act of Parliament.

Also, the detection rate for extortions has been increased to 60%, which will give an impetus to the growing trend of extortions. "It is critical that this target is revised as extortions continue to choke businesses to death impacting on job creation and economic activity. Furthermore, as gender-based violence continues to ravage the country, the increased targets for contact crimes against women and children is appreciated.

The committee has recommitted itself to monitoring the implementation of the revised targets to ensure that people receive quality services.