South Africa: Statement On the Passing of NCOP Member Hon. Zama Ngcobo, MP

23 June 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
Parliament, Sunday, 22 June 2025 - The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, and the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, have expressed profound sadness at the passing of Honourable Zama Ngcobo, a member of the NCOP representing KwaZulu-Natal under the banner of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party.

Hon. Ngcobo served with distinction, driven by an unyielding passion for justice, equity, and the advancement of our democratic values. As a activist and public representative, she dedicated her life to uplifting communities and advocating for transformative change in our society.

Her voice in the NCOP was one of courage, compassion, and conviction. She will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to the people of South Africa, her thoughtful contributions to parliamentary discourse, and her tireless efforts to build a nation founded on the values of dignity, equality, and freedom.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues, and members of the MK Party during this time.

