Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Nearly 130 Billion Birr Allocated for Health Sector

23 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that the government is allocating nearly 130 billion Birr to the health sector in Ethiopia.

The premier remarked this during a discussion held with health professionals from across Ethiopia.

On the occasion, he elaborated that the government is committed to enhancing the effectiveness of the health sector, highlighting that the budget for the sector has been on the rise.

Abiy noted that just a few years back, the budget specifically allocated to health was around 70 billion birr; now, it has increased to nearly 130 billion birr.

Last year alone, the government allocated 9 billion Birr in subsidies for medicine purchases, the premier furthermore mentioned.

He pointed out that the government's expenditure on healthcare surpasses that of any neighboring countries.

Additionally, he remarked that no other neighboring nation invests as heavily in health sector construction as Ethiopia does.

Despite the growing budget for health, he emphasized that it remains inadequate compared to the current needs.

