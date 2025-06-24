South Africa: Sundowns' Club World Cup Dream Hangs By a Thread

Sundowns must beat Fluminense in the final group match to keep their Club World Cup dream alive after defeat.

Defensive errors and goalkeeper mistakes cost South African champions dearly against German giants Dortmund.

Mamelodi Sundowns' Fifa Club World Cup dream is hanging by a thread after they threw away a 1-0 lead to lose 4-3 to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The South African champions now face a do-or-die clash against Fluminense in their final Group F match. Only a victory will keep their hopes of reaching the last 16 alive.

Brazilian striker Lucas Ribeiro had given Sundowns the perfect start with a brilliant solo goal in the 11th minute. He dribbled from his own half, beat two defenders and slipped the ball past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

But defensive blunders and goalkeeper mistakes cost them dearly against the German giants.

The lead lasted just five minutes when Ronwen Williams gifted the ball to Felix Nmecha for the equaliser.

Then, midfielder Teboho Mokoena lost possession near the halfway line, leading to Serhou Guirassy heading Dortmund into the lead in the 34th minute.

Jobe Bellingham, younger brother of Real Madrid star Jude, punished another Williams blunder to make it 3-1 just before half-time.

Sundowns showed fighting spirit in the second half despite Khuliso Mudau's own goal making it 4-1. Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba scored late goals to make it 4-3, but it was too little, too late.

The defeat leaves Sundowns needing to beat Brazilian side Fluminense to progress. They beat Korean side Ulsan HD 1-0 in their opener, while Dortmund drew 0-0 with Fluminense.

Sundowns are the only African team to win their opening match in the tournament. Al Ahly lost 2-0 to Palmeiras and must beat Porto. Esperance bounced back with a 1-0 win over LAFC before facing Chelsea.

Wydad Casablanca, featuring South Africans Thembinkosi Lorch and Cassius Mailula, lost 2-0 to Manchester City and need to beat both Juventus and Al Ain.

For Sundowns, the message is clear: beat Fluminense or go home.