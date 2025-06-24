Liberia: Gbowee Sharply Critiques Weah's, Boakai's Administrations

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah Gbowee has shared critical assessments of the regimes of immediate past President George Weah, and the current administration of Joseph Nyuma Boakai, noting that their performances have made former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration appear like a "diamond" in comparison.

Gbowee, an internationally acclaimed peace activist and a prominent voice in Liberian civil society, made the remarks in a recent public statement assessing the country's post-war leadership.

She offered high praise for Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president, highlighting her tenure from 2006 to 2017 as a period of notable progress in governance, diplomacy, and women's empowerment.

"Her government wasn't perfect," Gbowee acknowledged, "but we now have two others to measure hers against and that makes her leadership look like a diamond."

Gbowee's comparison comes amid growing public discourse on Liberia's development trajectory and governance challenges.

She criticized the administration of former President George Weah, who succeeded Sirleaf in 2018 and served until January 2024, citing a lack of effective leadership and missed opportunities for national advancement.

The Nobel laureate also expressed concerns about the early performance of President Joseph Boakai, who took office in January 2024 following a highly competitive election.

Although his administration is still in its early stages, Gbowee questioned the pace and direction of governance, urging Boakai to move swiftly on his reform promises and focus on the needs of ordinary Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gbowee's remarks add pressure to President Boakai's government, which has been working to distinguish itself from its predecessor while managing high public expectations.

Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2011 alongside Sirleaf for her role in promoting peace and women's rights during Liberia's recovery from civil war, Gbowee continues to wield significant influence in national dialogue.

Her latest critique is expected to spark debate and reflect broader concerns among citizens about Liberia's leadership and development priorities.

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah Gbowee has shared a critical assessment of Liberia's past and current leadership, specifically addressing former Presidents George Weah and Joseph Boakai in comparison to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's administration. Gbowee praised Sirleaf's governance from 2006 to 2017 as a period of notable progress in various areas, despite acknowledging imperfections.

She highlighted that the performances of Weah and Boakai have, in her view, made Sirleaf's leadership shine brightly by comparison.

Gbowee's comments have sparked public discussions on Liberia's development path and governance issues. She raised concerns about the lack of effective leadership during Weah's tenure and expressed reservations about the early performance of President Boakai, urging swift action on reform promises and a focus on addressing the needs of the country's citizens.

Gbowee's influential voice in civil society adds weight to the ongoing dialogue about Liberia's leadership and development challenges, stimulating further debate and reflection among the public.