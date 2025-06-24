Liberia: 'Fix the System to Attract Investment'

Prominent Liberian economist and former Chairman of the National Investment Commission, George Gyude Wisner II, has called on ECOWAS member states to urgently harmonize their investment laws and scale up human capital development to create a more favorable environment for sustainable investment across the region.

Delivering a presentation at the ECOWAS Parliament Joint Committee session in Monrovia, Wisner warned that inconsistent legal frameworks, infrastructure deficits, and weak dispute resolution mechanisms continue to hamper economic integration and foreign direct investment in the West African sub-region.

"A business-friendly environment is essential for driving both domestic and foreign direct investment," Wisner told members of the Joint Committee on Administration, Finance & Budget; Public Accounts; Macroeconomic Policy & Economic Research; and Industry and Private Sector. "Today, investment decisions are not solely based on comparative advantage in international production but increasingly on the attractiveness of the domestic investment climate."

Wisner noted that despite West Africa's vast market of over 400 million people and rich natural resources, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows have stagnated since a spike in 2008.

Citing the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) 2022 World Investment Report, he pointed out that ECOWAS only recorded a marginal increase in FDI of 7% in 2021.

"While no single factor can fully explain this trend, the investment climate of a country or region remains a key determinant," he emphasized.

One of the major impediments, Wisner argued, is the fragmented legal and regulatory regimes governing investments across ECOWAS states. Although all member states have legal frameworks in place, he said, the scope, structure, and implementation vary widely.

"National investment laws often fail to fully incorporate innovations introduced at the regional level, leading to a disjointed legal landscape that complicates cross-border business operations," he said.

He highlighted that only 13 of the 15 ECOWAS countries have signed the ECOWAS Common Investment Code, and fewer still have domesticated it in their national laws or are actively implementing it.

He further cited a 2023 ECOWAS-OECD dialogue in Lomé, which revealed that investor protections in ECOWAS laws remain weak, particularly regarding sustainable development commitments such as environmental safeguards, labor rights, and anti-corruption.

Wisner also spotlighted the inconsistent arbitration provisions among member states as a key risk factor for investors.

"Differences in arbitration provisions impact investors' confidence and the predictability of dispute resolution," he said. "Uncertainty in jurisdictions with less developed investor-state dispute settlement mechanisms can deter investment."

He proposed that ECOWAS consider expanding the role of the ECOWAS Court of Justice as a regional arbitration body to standardize and expedite investor-state dispute resolution.

Beyond regulatory challenges, Wisner said poor infrastructure and human capital constraints are increasing operational costs and limiting competitiveness for businesses.

Citing data from the African Development Bank (AfDB), he noted that energy costs for manufacturing in Africa are four times higher than in the U.S., while telecommunications costs are four times higher than in South Asia. Travel times and transport tariffs are also significantly higher than in other regions.

"Infrastructure deficits reduce output, increase operational costs, and hinder intra-regional trade and investment," Wisner said. "This is stalling economic growth across the ECOWAS region."

He noted that the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization estimates that addressing the sub-region's infrastructure gap would require $5.2 billion annually. While several initiatives have been launched, including the West African Power Pool and the ECOWAS Energy Fund, Wisner called for greater involvement of national parliaments.

"The ECOWAS Parliament--representing the region's peoples--could play a catalytic role in advancing infrastructure solutions," he stated.

Wisner warned that the region's youthful population is a double-edged sword that could either fuel growth or deepen unemployment and inequality if not adequately skilled.

"A shortage of skilled workers leads to higher labor costs, which can make the region less competitive and deter investment," he said. "By 2050, West Africa's youth population is expected to double. This demographic trend must be matched with deliberate investments in education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Investment Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He lauded the ECOWAS Human Capital Development Strategy 2030, which targets improvements in education, healthcare, and labor participation, but called for more concrete action and budgeting by national governments.

In concluding his remarks, Wisner urged ECOWAS lawmakers and policymakers to redouble efforts to harmonize national laws with regional frameworks, invest in infrastructure and skills, and create policies that foster sustainable, inclusive growth.

"The region holds enormous untapped potential, with vast opportunities across various sectors waiting to be leveraged," he said. "With strategic partnerships and a commitment to sustainable development, the ECOWAS region can overcome existing barriers and emerge as a thriving economic hub."

"Through collective action and shared vision, ECOWAS will continue to advance toward a future of prosperity, innovation, and inclusive growth," he concluded.