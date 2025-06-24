Liberia: Speaker Wants Capitol Digitized

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has issued a strong call to Liberia's international partners to support the urgent digitization of the country's legislative infrastructure, citing outdated systems that hinder transparency, efficiency, and democratic functionality.

Addressing a high-level diplomatic engagement over the weekend in Monrovia, Speaker Koon painted a stark picture of the current state of the Legislature's operations--highlighting the absence of basic tools such as a functioning microphone system, digitized voting records, and a public-facing website for citizens to access legislative information.

"Our systems are obsolete. We are operating in the 21st century with 20th-century tools," Speaker Koon stated. "Without digitization, our efforts toward transparency and accountability are severely limited."

The forum, convened by the 55th Legislature, brought together ambassadors, United Nations officials, and representatives from major diplomatic missions, including, the U.S. Embassy in Monrovia, Chinese Embassy, UN in Liberia, UN Women, World Bank, Swedish Embassy and South African Government

Speaker Koon used the occasion to outline Liberia's governance priorities, appealing for direct support in a range of areas--from website development and simultaneous translation equipment to training for legislative staff and logistical support for upcoming international conferences.

Among the pressing needs is Liberia's preparation to host the Mano River Union Parliamentary Conference from July 16-20, 2025. Speaker Koon emphasized the importance of infrastructural and technical readiness to accommodate delegations from Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire.

"We are preparing to welcome three other Speakers of Parliament. This is a crucial moment that requires not just our hospitality, but operational excellence," Koon said.

He highlighted the need for translation services and interpretation technology to facilitate communication with French-speaking delegates, urging partners to assist in bridging logistical gaps.

As part of the first post-war renovation of the Capitol, funded by the United States government, through its Agency for International Development (USAID), the Legislature received a set of electronic voting record devices and microphones each for every lawmaker in House of Representatives and Senate chambers, respectively. Unfortunately, the electronic voting record equipment was never used.

Beyond immediate technical needs, Speaker Koon also appealed for capacity building initiatives, particularly for budget analysts and audit review committees. He noted that Liberia's Legislature needs stronger technical expertise to review complex national documents and budgetary plans.

"We rely on our staff to interpret volumes of technical material. But they, too, need training and modern tools to keep pace," he explained.

Koon also proposed partnerships to support inter-parliamentary learning exchanges, IT infrastructure improvements, and the creation of a centralized digital archive to enhance institutional memory and legal research.

In a forward-looking proposal, the Speaker suggested that Liberia consider a national referendum to revise its 1986 Constitution, arguing that several provisions are outdated and no longer reflect the country's governance realities.

He proposed embedding a 50-year national development roadmap into law to ensure policy continuity across political transitions.

"In many African countries, constitutional frameworks protect long-term development programs from being derailed by elections," he said. "We must give our national agenda the protection of permanence."

Closing the engagement, Speaker Koon pledged ongoing partnership, openness, and gratitude to Liberia's international allies, proposing quarterly consultations between the Legislature and the diplomatic community to align on governance priorities and mutual goals.

"We depend on our partners for our growth," he concluded. "But we also contribute ideas and experiences worth sharing. Together, we can strengthen Liberia's democracy, transparency, and institutional resilience."

The Speaker's message was well-received, with several diplomatic representatives reportedly expressing willingness to coordinate support across the identified priority areas and further engagements are expected in the coming weeks.