Liberia, Diaspora Find Common Ground in Storytelling and Strategy

- A Juneteenth celebration in Monrovia moved well beyond commemoration on Thursday, June 19, as creative and policy heavyweights mapped out practical ways to deepen economic and cultural ties between Liberians and African Americans.

Hosted at the L'Africana Social Club Center, the special screening of the short film I Hate My Love Life--and the two-tier panel discussion that followed--formed the heart of a program themed "Bridging the Gap Between African Americans and Liberians for Economic Growth and Development."

Jointly organized by the Liberia Film Awards, Office of the Diaspora Affairs, and Journey Home Film Festival, the evening opened with a traditional circle folk dance, a reminder of the cultural foundations the panelists hoped to turn into modern-day opportunity. Inside the room, Hesta Baker, CEO of Africa Travel & Life magazine, steered a live discussion featuring Dr. Layli Maparyan, President of the University of Liberia; Hon. Elias Shoniyin, Chair of the Policy Advisory Council on Foreign Affairs; and Hon. Cynthia Blandford, Managing Director of Blandford Thompson Consulting. Simultaneously, Tianna Sherman Kesselly moderated a Zoom panel with Barkue Tubman-Zawolo of Essence magazine; Hon. Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, Fulton County Commissioner; and actress-director Terri J. Vaughn, whose star power lent cinematic gravitas to the event.

After the audience watched Reggie C. Hayes and Terri J. Vaughn spar in a comedy about long-married lovers seeking fresh sparks, conversation quickly turned to how storytelling can fuel investment and partnership. "It is important that you learn your craft, use what is available around you," Vaughn urged emerging Liberian filmmakers. "Look around, grab a friend that is a producer and create something, use your platform to showcase your art." She added, "black people all over the world are superheroes."

Cynthia Blandford echoed that call for self-determined narratives. "African and African American history, culture, and contributions. They are often overlooked and met with discontent, but our legacy extends beyond our history of slavery, tribal warfare, civil conflicts, and poverty," she said, pressing the room to leverage heritage as a springboard for new ventures.

Yet the night's most galvanizing moment came when Hon. Elias Shoniyin recalled a 2016 tour of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC. "One thing I observed there was not a single history of Liberia," he said he told his guide.

Asked why, the guide replied: "The history of Liberia and its formation is not something that we are very proud of." Shoniyin's rejoinder -- "We cannot change history, but we can shape the future" -- drew applause and framed the challenge: to ensure Liberia's story is both told and monetized through tourism, media, and education.

From the diaspora side, Essence executive Barkue Tubman-Zawolo and Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman spoke of aligning entertainment pipelines, trade shows, and scholarship exchanges so talent and capital flow in both directions.

They were backed by Daily Observer Managing Director Bai Best, who told the hybrid audience, "A lot of African Americans in the corners in the shadows rooting and hoping Liberia's get better, I think sometimes they are awaiting us to take the first step to make a decisive bond and intentional one." He added, "Liberians have to do more like approaching with a hand shake or partnerships than a posture of hat in hand or seeking aid."

Throughout the Q&A, both audiences pressed panelists for concrete next steps: training labs that pair Hollywood professionals with Liberian crews; co-produced documentaries to reclaim overlooked chapters of Liberian history; and policy incentives that make Monrovia an appealing hub for African American investors celebrating Juneteenth not only with a film ticket but with a business plan.

By night's end, the message was clear: the big screen can be more than a mirror; it can be a launchpad. As Dr. Maparyan summed up, the grass grows greener "when creative, entrepreneurs, and policymakers water it together"--on both sides of the Atlantic.

Hannah Dunbar, a participant in the Special Juneteenth Screening and Panel Discussion, shared her reflections following the event, highlighting the various panelists and their sincere responses regarding the progress and evolution of Liberia.

