Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah delivering kenote during the Panel Discussion on "Women In Leadership: Driving Innovation, Catalyzing Investments and Shaping Policy" at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Luanda.. 24 June 2025

Luanda — I thank you for the opportunity to attend and share my views at this vital and timely conversation. The theme of this plenary, "Women in Leadership: Driving Innovation, Catalyzing Investments, and Shaping Policy", echoes throughout the halls of power and boardrooms across Africa, the United States and across the world. It is relevant not only in the halls of power, but also through the homes, farms, and markets where women have led with courage, resilience, and vision, often not acknowledged, but always impactful.

The year 2025 marks the 30th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Platform for Action adopted at the 4th World Conference on Women, held in Beijing in 1995. When I think about this platform it takes me back to the time where I was the Chief Negotiator for Africa. A platform that advocates for gender equality, especially in decision making. I am therefore, honoured to be part of this Plenary, as we forge ahead to ensure that women are fully equipped to take their rightful place in driving innovation, shaping policy and advancing investment opportunities.

As the first woman to be elected President of the Republic of Namibia, I take this moment with deep humility and purpose to the Namibian people who have elected me. My election was not merely a personal milestone, but rather a national affirmation of our collective progress toward gender equality, and a signal to women and girls across Namibia, and beyond, that their dreams are valid, their leadership is needed, and their time is now.

The United Nations (UN) 1979 Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) is ratified by 189 countries, also many African countries are part to the 2003 Maputo Protocol, which underscores our shared responsibility to create an enabling environment where women can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the development of our societies across the globe.

Namibia's own story of women's empowerment is one we continue to write with determination. From the earliest days of our independence, we enshrined gender equality in our Constitution. Since then, we have made deliberate efforts to translate that principle into reality. Today, the President, Vice President and Speaker of National Assembly are women. That is because, the SWAPO Party of Namibia which I lead as its President, has a zebra policy, which promotes gender parity for contested positions, ensuring a high degree of gender equality in leadership in all party structures. To this end, Namibian women represent 57% of Cabinet and 43% of the National Assembly. In addition, nearly 40% of the SMEs are owned by women, demonstrating leadership and innovation for shared prosperity.

We also recognize that policy must be paired with practice. Subsequently, through the Financial Institutions, we have introduced special financial instruments to support women-led MSMEs, particularly in agriculture, tourism, renewable energy, and digital services. Nearly 40% of our SMEs are now women-owned—but many still face limited access to capital and networks, accordingly, we have to bridge this gap.

Innovation, after all, does not flourish in isolation, it flourishes when women have equal access to technology, education, and decision-making spaces. That is why we have decided to invest in Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programmes, the National Women in Innovation Challenge, and several regional business accelerators tailored for women entrepreneurs.

On the continental stage, Namibia is proud to be an active participant in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The adoption of the AfCFTA Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade is a watershed moment. It gives us a framework to address the structural inequalities that have long excluded women from benefiting fully from cross-border trade, without forgetting the boy child who should continue to play a role in development. The First Gentleman is currently working with the boy-child, organizing activities such as camping and seminars. Our goal is to guarantee gender equality.

We must also challenge the deeper systemic issues, such as gender-based violence, unpaid care work, and the underrepresentation of women in executive and technical fields that continue to hold women back, despite our great progress. At this juncture let me be clear: Women do not need charity; they need opportunity. They do not need permission to lead, they need systems that no longer penalize them for taking leadership positions.

The Namibian people did not elect me because I am a woman, but because I have proven my ability and capacity to lead the Namibian people to prosperity. I appeal to the international community and investors to join Namibia to achieve our mutually-benefical goals. Therefore, as an African Head of State, I join fellow African women and men leaders in advocating for gender-responsive policies, that will unlock women's participation in leadership, innovation and investment.

As we strengthen U.S.-Africa ties and this US-Africa Business Summit, we must ensure that gender equity is a cornerstone of Innovation, Catalyzing Investments and Shaping Policy. I call upon our partners in the United States and across the globe, the private sector: To Invest in African women not as beneficiaries, but as partners, co-creators, and change-makers.

Namibia is a mineral-rich economy, and I am working to ensure that we include more women in mining. Let us also support more public-private partnerships that fund women-led green and digital enterprises. Let us create platforms for women investors, policymakers, and innovators to shape trade and investment priorities on equal footing with men.

Namibia remains fully committed to this agenda. Through our national efforts, and in collaboration with regional and international partners, we will continue to create the space, support systems that allow women to not only rise but to thrive together with their male counterparts.

To every girl watching this summit from anywhere in the world, know this: your voice matters, your vision is needed, and your place is at the helm.

Let us work together to build an Africa and a world where leadership is inclusive of women, innovation is driven by everyone, and investment leaves no one behind.

I thank you