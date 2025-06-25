Rwanda: Kigali Targets 100km of Neighbourhood Roads By 2029

24 June 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The City of Kigali plans to construct 100 kilometres of paved neighbourhood roads by 2029 in a move intended to improve the movement of people within the urban area, Mayor Samuel Dusengiyumva has said.

The target implies that some 25 kilometres will be constructed every year -- given that four years remain for that period to come to an end.

"This means that people who contributed funds will be served," he said referring to residents who have supported the neighbourhood roads initiative financially.

Dusengiyumva made the observation on Tuesday, June 24, during the City of Kigali General Assembly, which convened leaders from the village level to top city management.

ALSO READ: Kigali: Over 1,400 illegally built houses face demolition

The neighbourhood road project consists of smaller access roads that connect residential areas to the city's main road network. According to city officials, the initiative is designed to support communities that are willing to co-finance road construction, with the city providing a 50 per cent subsidy--down from a previous 70 per cent.

ALSO READ: City of Kigali explains delays in construction of community-funded roads

Serge Nshimiyimana, vice chairperson of Kamutwa Cell in Kacyiru Sector of Gasabo District, said that citizens living in one of their villages pooled resources and wanted financial support from the City of Kigali to help them build a road in their area.

"Residents in our village pulled resources and we now have Rwf93 million," he said, adding that they are waiting for the City's financial contribution.

The City of Kigali stated that it is completing the pilot phase of 15 kilometres after which it will continue to work with the community in the construction of the neighbourhood roads.

Under the budget for the 2025/2026 fiscal year which will commence on July 1, more than Rwf1 billion was allocated to this community-driven road project - which involves a cost-sharing model between residents and the City of Kigali.

ALSO READ: City of Kigali to spend Rwf250bn on key projects next fiscal year

Dusengiyumva emphasised the city's goal of ensuring that all areas with approved physical plans are eventually served by asphalt roads.

Out of the 3,000 kilometres of roads identified for paving across Kigali, only 700 kilometres have been covered so far, leaving a gap of more than 2,000 kilometres.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.