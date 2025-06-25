Rwanda: Kigali Targets 100km of Neighbourhood Roads By 2029

The City of Kigali plans to construct 100 kilometres of paved neighbourhood roads by 2029 in a move intended to improve the movement of people within the urban area, Mayor Samuel Dusengiyumva has said.

The target implies that some 25 kilometres will be constructed every year -- given that four years remain for that period to come to an end.

"This means that people who contributed funds will be served," he said referring to residents who have supported the neighbourhood roads initiative financially.

Dusengiyumva made the observation on Tuesday, June 24, during the City of Kigali General Assembly, which convened leaders from the village level to top city management.

The neighbourhood road project consists of smaller access roads that connect residential areas to the city's main road network. According to city officials, the initiative is designed to support communities that are willing to co-finance road construction, with the city providing a 50 per cent subsidy--down from a previous 70 per cent.

Serge Nshimiyimana, vice chairperson of Kamutwa Cell in Kacyiru Sector of Gasabo District, said that citizens living in one of their villages pooled resources and wanted financial support from the City of Kigali to help them build a road in their area.

"Residents in our village pulled resources and we now have Rwf93 million," he said, adding that they are waiting for the City's financial contribution.

The City of Kigali stated that it is completing the pilot phase of 15 kilometres after which it will continue to work with the community in the construction of the neighbourhood roads.

Under the budget for the 2025/2026 fiscal year which will commence on July 1, more than Rwf1 billion was allocated to this community-driven road project - which involves a cost-sharing model between residents and the City of Kigali.

Dusengiyumva emphasised the city's goal of ensuring that all areas with approved physical plans are eventually served by asphalt roads.

Out of the 3,000 kilometres of roads identified for paving across Kigali, only 700 kilometres have been covered so far, leaving a gap of more than 2,000 kilometres.