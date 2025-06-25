Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry, Investment Promotion

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Monday at the Palace of Exhibition, in Algiers, Oman's minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, and the delegation accompanying him, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The audience took place in the presence of the chief of staff of the presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, the minister of Foreign Trade and Export Promotion, Kamel Rezig, and the minister for Internal Trade and National Market Regulation, Tayeb Zitouni.