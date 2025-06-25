Uganda: MPs Clash Over Campaign Money As Commercialisation of Politics Deepens

As Uganda's 2026 general elections draw closer, Members of Parliament are raising alarm over the rising cost of political campaigns, warning that the commercialization of politics is threatening the integrity of leadership and democratic values.

The concerns come amid ongoing party primaries, where candidates are reportedly draining personal savings to finance their campaigns--fueling what many describe as an unsustainable and corrosive political culture.

"It's no longer about ideas or integrity--it's about who can spend the most money," said Bukimbiri County MP Eddie Kwizera.

"The amount of money being spent on campaigns is unsustainable and is undermining leadership development."

Kwizera has proposed the introduction of a tax on campaign spending as one way to curb the excessive use of money in politics and level the playing field for candidates of modest means.

"A tax on campaign spending could discourage lavish expenditures and refocus politics on competence and vision," he said.

But the proposal has already drawn pushback from some lawmakers. Former Kasese Municipality MP Robert Centenary warned that such a tax could infringe on candidates' ability to mobilize resources and campaign effectively.

Alongside calls for taxation, some MPs are advocating for a ban on fundraising activities during the campaign period, arguing that it creates pressure on candidates to give handouts in exchange for support--turning community fundraising into a tool of political extortion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Fundraising during campaigns has become a form of extortion," one legislator remarked. "Candidates are expected to contribute to every cause, or risk losing political support."

Amid the debate, lawmakers are also urging the Electoral Commission and political parties to step up voter education, with emphasis on the roles of leaders and the qualities voters should prioritize.

"We need to shift the focus from money to character," said another MP. "Leadership should be about integrity, not financial muscle."

The lack of consensus reflects the broader challenge of campaign finance reform in Uganda, where both voters and candidates are locked in a system increasingly driven by money rather than merit.

With the 2026 elections on the horizon, the unresolved questions around campaign finance could shape not just who wins, but the quality of leadership the country gets. Whether Parliament takes decisive action--or delays reform once again--remains to be seen.