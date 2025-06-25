Kenya: Foreign Envoys Express Concern in Use of Hired 'Goons' to Disrupt Peaceful Protests

Nairobi — A coalition of foreign embassies and high commissions in Kenya has voiced deep concern over the use of hired individuals--commonly referred to as "goons"--to infiltrate and disrupt peaceful demonstrations in the country.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, the diplomats warned that such tactics threaten Kenya's democratic values and undermine the constitutional right to peaceful assembly.

"We are troubled by the use of hired 'goons' to infiltrate or disrupt peaceful gatherings," the statement read.

"Protecting the right to protest is vital to preserving civic space and is a cornerstone of Kenya's vibrant democracy."

The statement was signed by representatives from the embassies and high commissions of Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland, Australia, Switzerland, Norway, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Sweden, and Finland.

The envoys recalled the events of June 25, 2024, when thousands of Kenyans took to the streets to protest proposed tax hikes in the Finance Bill, sparking a nationwide movement that was met in some cases with force and intimidation.

"We remember those who lost their lives and reaffirm every Kenyan's right to peaceful assembly and to express themselves," the diplomats said.

They also raised concern over the continued use of plain-clothes officers in unmarked vehicles to police demonstrations--an action previously declared unlawful by the Kenyan High Court.

"The use of plain-clothed officers in unmarked vehicles erodes public trust and was ruled unlawful by the High Court. We urge full compliance with this ruling," the statement emphasized.

Ahead of planned commemorations to mark the anniversary, the envoys called on all stakeholders, including the government, security agencies, and protest organizers, to uphold peace and avoid violence.

In addition, they renewed their calls for transparent, independent, and swift investigations into all incidents involving violence against peaceful protestors.

"Transparency and accountability are critical--not only for justice, but for restoring confidence in the institutions meant to serve and protect their citizens," the diplomats stated.