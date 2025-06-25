Tanzania, World Vision Intensify Cooperate in Society, Nutrition Areas

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government has pledged to continue close collaboration with World Vision Tanzania, particularly in the areas of nutrition and disaster management, to ensure essential government services reach vulnerable populations.

The commitment was made today, June 24, 2025, in Dodoma by the Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliament, and Coordination), Dr. Jim Yonazi, during a meeting with the Country Director of World Vision Tanzania, Dr. Josephat Mayala.

Dr. Yonazi commended the organization for its significant contribution to the nation, especially during times of emergencies and disasters that have affected the country. He emphasized that such collaboration exemplifies a strong partnership between development stakeholders and the government.

"I commend World Vision for being one of the first organizations to respond promptly during times of disaster. You have continued to be at the forefront in supporting Tanzanians, and this is a model worth emulating. Thank you, and we look forward to continued collaboration," said Dr. Yonazi.

On his part, Dr. Mayala reaffirmed World Vision's commitment to working with the government in strengthening social services, particularly in maternal and child health, nutrition, access to clean and safe water, and education for children in disadvantaged communities.

This partnership is viewed as a crucial pillar in advancing the national agenda for social welfare and sustainable development.