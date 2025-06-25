Tanzania: PanAfGeo Trains African 1,750 Professionals to Boost the Mining Sector

Dar es Salaam — PAN African Geology Programme (PanAfGeo+)has offered training to over 1,750 mining professionals from 54 African countries, who played a pivotal role in developing the mining sector continent-wide.

That was revealed today, June 24, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, where various mining stakeholders from across Africa and beyond have gathered for the international PanAfGeo+ conference to discuss effective strategies for sustainable management of mineral resources.

The conference has brought together geologists, government representatives, and regional and international organizations such as EuroGeo Surveys (EGS), the Organisation of African Geological Surveys (OAGS), and France's Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières (BRGM), with the aim of exchanging knowledge, strengthening partnerships, and building technical capacity across the African continent.

Speaking to the press today, June 24, 2025, on behalf of the Minister of Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Minerals, Msafiri Mbibo, stated that the government of Tanzania has greatly benefited from the conference. He noted that the event has enhanced international cooperation and helped boost technical expertise within the country. Moreover, he highlighted that the conference has opened up new opportunities for collaboration, training, and improved resource governance, all of which are critical to national economic growth.

On her part, the President of the Organisation of African Geological Surveys, Dr. Rokhaya Samba, noted that the upcoming PanAfGeo+ project phase, scheduled for implementation from 2025 to 2029, aims to enhance knowledge of mineral resources and geological expertise in member states. She emphasized the importance of geological mapping in enabling governments to identify their natural assets and make informed decisions when negotiating with investors.

"This new phase will introduce digital transformation, modern mapping tools, and communication technologies. These developments will strengthen the African Geological Surveys Organisation and provide governments with stronger support in developing sound mineral policies," said Dr. Samba.

Jean-Claude Guilleneau, PanAfGeo+ Coordinator from France's Geological Survey, explained that the project is deepening collaboration between African and European geological institutions. So far, over 1,750 professionals from 54 African countries have received technical training through the program, delivered in English, French, and Portuguese -- increasing both effectiveness and reach.

He added that the project also focuses on investments in critical mineral value chains. Tanzania is among the seven countries receiving special focus under the project's "country windows" approach due to its strategic role in the development of East Africa's mining sector.

During the conference, countries including Rwanda, Uganda, Zambia, and Tanzania presented new national cooperation projects in geology. Experts also held in-depth discussions on skill development, resource governance, and the role of the mining sector in Africa's socio-economic development.

The PanAfGeo project was launched in 2016 through a partnership between the African Union and the European Union and is partially funded by the European Commission. Its primary objective is to strengthen the skills and capacity of African geoscientists to contribute to sustainable development through the effective use of geological resources.