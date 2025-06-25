Uganda: Former Kikuube RDC Tumusiime Nominated

The former Resident District Commissioner of Kikuube district Amlan Tumusiime has been nominated by the NRM Electoral commission Chairman Tanga Odoi after fulfilling all the necessary requirements to contest in the NRM Primaries in Bugahya Constituency in Hoima District.

The former Rdc recently resigned from his job in order to embark on his political career which raised a Political storm within the Constituency that's has an incumbent who has been unopposed for two terms.

Tumusiime who endured the morning down pour to make to the nomination tent silenced his critics and political opponents who have attacked him several times for alleged lack of Lack of academic qualifications to contest in the Member of Parliament race.

Speaking to Journalists after nomination, Amlan expressed happiness to the NRM Electoral commission for expeditiously nominating him and promised the people of Bugahya Constituency effective representation and monitoring of government programmes and service delivery

' I want to thank the Chairman NRM Electoral commission and team for nominating me very quickly and once am elected am going to focus on service delivery and monitoring government programmes, Tumusiime said.

' To all our political opponents who have said that we didn't go to school and criticised our academic credentials, today your deception has come to an end, he emphasised.

Amlan will be contesting with the incumbent Member of Parliament Bughaya Constituency Pius Wakabi and Pastor Bright Muyingo in the forthcoming 2026 National resistance movement Primaries who have already picked nomination forms.