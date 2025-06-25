Uganda: NUP Extends Nomination Period to July 25 Amid Dispute Over Document Re-Verification

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has extended its nomination process for party aspirants ahead of the 2026 general elections. The deadline for submitting expression of interest forms is now July 25, following the initial closure on Monday.

According to the party's Electoral Management Committee (EMC), the decision was taken in response to numerous appeals from members who faced logistical and legal delays.

"We received countless appeals from members across the country who couldn't meet the original deadline due to various challenges. This extension ensures inclusivity and fairness," said Harriet Chemutai, Chairperson of NUP's EMC.

The party has also reopened the process for submitting expression of interest forms nationwide, effective immediately.

However, tensions have risen between NUP and the national Electoral Commission (ECU) over a new directive requiring all candidates to re-verify their academic documents, including those that were already certified in previous election cycles.

NUP has strongly objected to the directive, calling it a targeted and financially burdensome move aimed at opposition candidates.

"This is a well-calculated, exorbitant move aimed at frustrating opposition aspirants," Chemutai said.

Despite NUP's formal appeal for the re-verification requirement to be suspended, the Electoral Commission maintains that the guideline is consistent with current electoral laws.

"Unless the law is overturned, all aspirants must comply with the existing nomination guidelines," said Julius Mucunguzi, spokesperson for the Electoral Commission.

To manage the growing volume of submissions and maintain order, NUP has introduced new internal rules. Candidates are now restricted to bringing no more than 10 supporters during the nomination process to avoid congestion at submission centers.

So far, over 50,000 NUP members have submitted their expression of interest forms, reflecting the party's growing mobilization ahead of the 2026 polls.