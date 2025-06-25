Uganda: Elias Kiggundu Calls for Measurable Behavior Change At Taasa Obutonde - Zero Waste Launch

At the heart of Uganda's environmental transformation lies a question: What drives people to care or not care about the environment?

During the launch of the Taasa Obutonde - Zero Waste Africa partnership at Next Media Park, Mr. Elias Kiggundu, President of Environmental Behavior Change Management, tackled this head-on. A PhD candidate in environmental democracy, Kiggundu delved into the often-ignored psychological and societal roots of poor environmental practices.

"Uganda doesn't have a waste problem; it has a behavior problem," he noted. For him, real change must go beyond policies and cleanups. It must be intentionally planned, tracked, and embedded in our education systems. He called for a shift in national curricula to introduce sustainability education early, ensuring children grow up with eco-conscious values.

Most notably, Kiggundu proposed the creation of a Green Behavior Index--a measurable tool for tracking environmental habits in institutions and communities. "We need to stop applauding statements and start rewarding action," he said.

His insights added depth to the campaign launched under the theme My Waste, My Responsibility, a collaboration between Next Media and Zero Waste Africa, and serves as the kickoff to the Uganda Environment Forum 2025. It brings together media, government, civil society, and green entrepreneurs to create action-based momentum for better waste management.