South Africa: Over 100 Displaced in Stellenbosch Informal Settlement Fire - South African News Briefs - June 25, 2025

Child Dies, Over 100 Displaced in Stellenbosch Informal Settlement Fire

A fire at the Zone O Informal Settlement in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, has killed an eight-year-old child and displaced over 120 people, reports SABC News. The blaze destroyed 43 structures and left the child's grandmother in critical condition. Ali Sablay, spokesperson for humanitarian aid organization Gift of the Givers, said the fire was part of a growing trend of winter fires in informal areas. T he organisation will provide hot meals, bottled water, hygiene packs, baby care packs and blankets. This incident comes as another cold front is expected to hit the Western Cape.

Durban July 2025 Set to Inject R690 Million into eThekwini Economy

The eThekwini Metro Municipality has said that the 2025 Durban July, set for 5 July at Greyville Racecourse, is expected to inject R690 million into the city's economy, reports EWN. At least 45,000 visitors are anticipated, with more than 4,400 jobs expected to be created. The event will boost sectors like transport, fashion, and food services. City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said that projections show a direct spend of R278.6 million, and the metro is fully prepared to host the annual event.

Municipal Debt to Eskom Tops R100 Billion with No Sign of Repayment

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has said that municipalities owing Eskom over R100 billion have made no progress in settling their debts, severely affecting the power utility's revenue, reports EWN. Ramokgopa said many municipalities are failing to make regular payments, despite Eskom adopting tougher measures, including freezing bank accounts and threatening power cuts. He warned that the growing debt threatens the stability of the country's electricity system. Meanwhile, municipalities themselves are owed over R300 billion by residents who haven't paid for electricity.

More South African news