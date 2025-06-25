EgyptAir - Some Airspaces Gradually Reopened, Flights to Be Resumed

EgyptAir has announced that a number of airspaces in the region have gradually been reopened, pointing to the resumption of flights that were temporarily affected.

The resumption of flights shall be in accordance with a revised schedule that is continuously updated, the Egyptian national carrier said in a statement on Monday, June 23, 2025.

EgyptAir affirmed that it adheres to the highest safety standards and procedures at all stages of operation in light of the latest developments and current events in the region.

It added that it is closely monitoring the situation in full coordination with relevant authorities and the Civil Aviation Authority.