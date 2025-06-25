Egypt, Unicef Sign Joint Action Plan to Promote Child Welfare

Egypt's Minister of Local Development Manal Awad witnessed the signing of a joint executive action plan with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), aiming to place child welfare and protection at the heart of national development efforts across the country's governorates.

The agreement was formalised on the sidelines of Awad's meeting with UNICEF Representative in Egypt Natalia Winder Rossi, where the two sides reviewed key areas for collaboration under the organisation's mandate and the Ministry's programmes aligned with Egypt's 2024-2027 government work plan.

Awad expressed the ministry's commitment to strengthening cooperation with UNICEF to ensure a better quality of life for children, particularly in rural areas targeted by the presidential Decent Life Initiative, as well as in the most underserved villages and for children with disabilities.

She also highlighted the ministry's focus on empowering local authorities to play a central role in child protection through governorate-level child protection units and committees.

The ministry plans to scale up investment in infrastructure that supports child welfare and to promote community awareness through joint campaigns and participatory training.

Amwal Al Ghad English

Edited by SIS