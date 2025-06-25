Nigeria: Lagos, Katsina Governors and Minister of State for Health to Headline NHEA 2025 As Healthcare Icons Receive National Honours

blog

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, and the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, will headline the 11th Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) scheduled for June 27, 2025, at Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos.

Hosted annually, NHEA recognizes innovation, excellence, and leadership in the Nigerian healthcare system and beyond. This year's ceremony promises to be a celebration of far-reaching impact, transformational leadership, and remarkable institutional achievements.

Among the highlights of the evening will be the conferment of Special Recognition Awards on Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, Governor of Katsina State, for his transformative leadership and innovative healthcare reforms that have significantly expanded access to quality health services across Katsina State.

Two eminent Nigerians will also receive the Lifetime Achievement Award:

Dr. (Pharm.) Philip Onagwele Emafo, globally respected pharmaceutical scientist and former President of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB); and Dr. Olukayode Akinlade, for his outstanding contributions and leadership in Nigeria's healthcare space.

Other Special Recognition Awardees include: Afrimedical Manufacturing and Supplies Limited, for driving local syringe production and reducing reliance on imports; ABUAD Multisystem Hospital, a flagship for innovation, quality, and patient-centred care in Nigeria; Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State, honoured for her Jumejilo Multi-Birth Assistance Programme (JMAP), a bold intervention for maternal and neonatal care; Mrs. Olushola Aketi, Director, Lagos State Nursing Services, for her leadership in advancing nursing and midwifery practice; and Dr. Ebere Okereke, recipient of the Diaspora Excellence Award, for her leadership in global public health, capacity building, and pandemic preparedness across Africa.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr. Wale Alabi, NHEA Project Director, said:

"This year, we honour leaders whose work goes beyond policy -- they are transforming access, delivery, and quality of healthcare in real terms. These awards are not just ceremonial; they celebrate a national movement toward healthcare excellence."

More than 100 nominees competed in 29 competitive categories, with public voting concluding on June 15, 2025. Winners across these categories will also be announced during the event.

The 2025 edition is proudly supported by PharmAccess Foundation and DCL Laboratory Products Ltd., both serving as category title sponsors, alongside key industry stakeholders such as the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), and the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN).

NHEA, often dubbed the "Oscars of Nigerian Healthcare", is organized by Global Health Projects & Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group (USA).

For full details, visit www.nigeriahealthcareawards.com.ng

Follow the celebration: #NHEA2025 #HealthcareChampions

Signed

Moses Braimah

Director, Marketing, Communication & Strategy

Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA)