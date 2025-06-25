Namibia: Dancehall-Reggae Star Kamasutra Announces Comeback to Namibian Music Scene

Dancehall-reggae artist Conrad Kamari, known as Kamasutra, has announced his return to the Namibian music industry in the not-so-distant future.

Formerly signed to Mshasho Productions, the singer and producer was taught the finer art of music at the College of the Arts, where he was introduced to sound engineering and music production.

"I may be a little off the scene at the moment, but I have never stopped being a musician for one single day.

I am still writing songs and I have written over 40 songs today. Music is an inborn love, I miss the stage and tours around the country, dishing out performances.

"The industry has been very good to me and my stable mates like Tesh, Chipolopolo, Sunny Boy and King Tee Dee, as The Dogg is known today. As I have grown older, I have become wiser and I have a more mature outlook on life," Kamasutra says.

Born and raised at Oshakati, the singer gifted the country with two hits, 'Lovey Wange', on which he featured Tuyeimo, and the bombastic 'Ten Pushup', featuring Chipolopolo, Sunny Boy and The Dogg.

He released his debut album, 'Kamasutra Style', in 2008.

Kamasutra spent some of his youth at Oranjemund, joining the music industry in 2006 by singing with low-key groups.

However, his career truly took off when he featured on his friend Sunny Boy's award-winning hit 'Summertime'.

"I am currently into entrepreneurial business.

I am not based in a specific town. I can be at Oshakati today and in Windhoek tomorrow. I have registered a company, Kordy's Investment, a cleaning, supplying and construction company.

"Our population is very low and one can't rely on music alone for income.

And with new artists joining the already overpopulated local industry, you have to think smart by looking for ways to make a meaningful income in a very honest way," Kamasutra says.

Kamasutra also advises local artists to collaborate with international artists, especially from countries with larger populations.

"Our industry is growing but not as rapidly as one would expect.

Namibians love music but they don't really buy local, they would rather buy South African and Nigerian music, or even American music.

"I must say that we are still lacking drastically in marketing ourselves and that includes our music.

The South Africans and Nigerians are advanced and they have mass media that promotes their artists and music very proudly. We must learn from the best and apply," he notes.

Kamasutra says he has also noticed growth in the Namibian film industry, adding that acting and music are both art and it is something he is considering joining.

"People have to broaden their horizons and strive to grow. Go out of your comfort zone and try to make money as long as you can, as long as it has nothing to do with crime.

Honestly speaking, acting is in me and I think I will soon join my brother Dice on 'The Will'," he says.

Kamasutra adds that he has started a music production company.

"I started Kordy's Music Production under which I am producing my music. I am constantly composing and I even record a chorus of song ideas I get so that I don't forget.

I want to get back to music. I want to get back to my brother Sunny Boy.

"I was so thrilled when I saw Jericho doing his thing during the recent Oshakati Totem. Then there was also Killa-B who performed with the same energy he did many years ago.

I got overwhelmed by excitement. The musician in me is resurrected right now," he says.

Kamasutra, whose only big gig outside Namibia was when he appeared with Sunny Boy on Channel O's 'Oboma' in Johannesburg, has identified a few artists he would like to collaborate with, like Jericho, PDK, Tate Buti, Kp Illest and Sunny Boy.

The singer says his career was inspired by Jamaican dancehall musicians like Shabba Ranks and Beenie Man, who sing in Patwa, a colourful, descriptive and emphatic creole Jamaican dialect.

"If you are lucky and good in school, finish your school and get an education before you pursue music as a career.

There is no meaningful profit in record sales; people would rather download your music from the internet.

You can always fall back on your education and look for a paid job when your music career doesn't work out," Kamasutra advises.