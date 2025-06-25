Uganda: Musician David Mugema Dies Suddenly in Gulu

Musician David Mugema has died suddenly in Gulu, sources have confirmed.

Mugema, famed for his soul-stirring gospel song, "Katonda w'abanaku Teyeebaka" (God of the poor does not slumber), was found dead in a hotel in the northern city.

He was reportedly in Gulu to meet General Salim Saleh.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. According to preliminary reports, Mugema was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room and later pronounced dead at Gulu Regional Hospital.

A formal autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death.

Mugema was a towering figure in Uganda's music scene, widely admired for his powerful vocals and deeply emotive compositions.

His music often tackled themes of faith, poverty, and social justice, earning him a loyal following across generations.

"Katonda w'abanaku Teyeebaka" is message of hope and divine vigilance resonated with the downtrodden and spiritually inclined alike.

News of his passing has drawn tributes from musicians, politicians, and fans across the country. Many have described his death as a monumental loss, not just to gospel music but to Uganda's cultural heritage.

The Uganda Musicians Association has expressed its condolences, describing Mugema as "a beacon of moral voice and musical excellence."

David Mugema's legacy will endure in the hearts of many, through the lyrics and melodies that defined his life's work. His sudden death marks the end of a golden chapter in Ugandan music--but his voice will continue to inspire generations to come.