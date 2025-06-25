Uganda: Top Somali, Aussom Commanders Laud UPDF, Sna Troops After Dislodging Al-Shabaab Militants From Sabiid-Anole

The top commanders of Somali National Army (SNA) have commended the combined forces of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) and SNA for dislodging the insurgents from Sabiid-Anole town.

This came after SNA commander Land Forces Maj Gen Sahal Abdullahi Omar, and African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) Sector One Commander, Brig Gen Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga, visited frontline troops in Sabiid-Anole following the successful operation to dislodge Al-Shabaab militants from the area.

The two senior commanders commended the combined forces of the UPDF and SNA for dislodging the insurgents from the town, and pledged continued support to secure further gains.

"I commend the bravery and coordination exhibited by our forces. Your efforts are key to restoring stability and sovereignty in Somalia," said Maj Gen Abdullahi, reaffirming the SNA's resolve to fully liberate the country from terrorist control.

Brig Gen Ssemwanga praised the effective partnership between the forces, noting the operation's strategic importance.

"With our joint efforts, Al-Shabaab could not hold ground," he said. "The capture of Sabiid-Anole boosts momentum, and we are confident more towns still under terrorist control will soon be liberated."

He also reaffirmed AUSSOM and its partners' commitment to the Pan-African goal of defeating terrorism and promoting long-term peace in Somalia and the wider region.

The commanders were welcomed by Battle Group XLII Commander, Col Kosia Kuteesa, who led them through the town to assess the destruction inflicted by Al-Shabaab prior to their defeat.

Sabiid-Anole had been under militant control since March, with Al-Shabaab fighters wreaking havoc and extorting the local population through illegal taxation.

Its recapture marks a significant blow to the group's morale and operational presence in the region.