Tanzania: Heart Complications Are Alarming, As 560 People Attend Screening

Dodoma — 60 percent of people who underwent heart screening were found to have various heart complications, including high blood pressure.

In the free testing exercise held during the public service week celebrations that ended yesterday in Dodoma, 506 people underwent heart tests while 22 people were found to have problems that require further testing.

This was stated yesterday by the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI)9 cardiologist Honoratha Maucky, while speaking to journalists about the testing service they provided during the celebrations.

Dr. Maucky said that of the people tested, 306, equivalent to 60 percent, had various heart problems including high blood pressure, heart rhythm problems, blocked blood vessels, and valves that did not work properly.

"We tested 291 people to see how their hearts are working, and we referred 22 people who we found to have heart problems that required further investigation and specialist treatment to our institution in Upanga, Dar es Salaam."

Added "We found some with high blood pressure, and we advised them on what type of medication to take that would help them. We also advised them to follow a healthy lifestyle," said Dr. Maucky.

Dr. Maucky has called on citizens to follow the correct use of medications prescribed by health professionals, as some people who were found to have high blood pressure had stopped taking their medications for a long time without any valid reasons.

Nutritionist from JKCI, Emmanuel Lingindo, said that people seen at the pavilion were given advice on good nutrition and following a healthy lifestyle that would help them avoid heart disease.

"90 percent of the 195 people I gave individual advice to were overweight compared to their height. I advised them on things to do, including the type of food they will use to exercise to lose weight."

He added, "It is important for people to follow a healthy lifestyle by exercising, eating healthy foods, not using tobacco products, and not drinking alcohol. By doing this, they will be able to avoid non-communicable diseases, including heart disease," said Lingindo.