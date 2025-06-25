Tanzania Seeks to Redevelop Run-Down Urban Areas

24 June 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government, through the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, has launched a special program aimed at the redevelopment of run-down urban areas across the country.

The initiative seeks to address challenges such as lack of basic services and improve living conditions for citizens.

As part of the program, a total of 111 areas covering 24,309.35 hectares have been identified in 24 regions across mainland Tanzania for redevelopment to enhance their economic and social value.

The Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, Godfrey Pinda, made the announcement today, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, while responding to a question raised by Special Seats MP Maryam Azan Mwinyi during a parliamentary session in Dodoma. The MP had asked what plans the government has to deal with substandard housing across the country.

In his response, Deputy Minister Pinda explained that the National Land Policy of 1995 (2023 edition) and the National Human Settlements Development Policy of 2000 both emphasize the improvement of informal and dilapidated settlements to enhance citizens' living conditions.

He noted that the program primarily targets urban areas, aiming to improve access to essential services and infrastructure, while also boosting these areas' contribution to the national economy through increased social and economic activities stimulated by better living environments.

The government continues to oversee the implementation of the program in collaboration with municipal authorities, development partners, and local communities to ensure the transformation of urban areas into modern, safe, and prosperous living spaces for all.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.