Tanzania Seeks to Redevelop Run-Down Urban Areas

Dodoma — THE Tanzanian government, through the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, has launched a special program aimed at the redevelopment of run-down urban areas across the country.

The initiative seeks to address challenges such as lack of basic services and improve living conditions for citizens.

As part of the program, a total of 111 areas covering 24,309.35 hectares have been identified in 24 regions across mainland Tanzania for redevelopment to enhance their economic and social value.

The Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing, and Human Settlements Development, Godfrey Pinda, made the announcement today, Tuesday, June 24, 2025, while responding to a question raised by Special Seats MP Maryam Azan Mwinyi during a parliamentary session in Dodoma. The MP had asked what plans the government has to deal with substandard housing across the country.

In his response, Deputy Minister Pinda explained that the National Land Policy of 1995 (2023 edition) and the National Human Settlements Development Policy of 2000 both emphasize the improvement of informal and dilapidated settlements to enhance citizens' living conditions.

He noted that the program primarily targets urban areas, aiming to improve access to essential services and infrastructure, while also boosting these areas' contribution to the national economy through increased social and economic activities stimulated by better living environments.

The government continues to oversee the implementation of the program in collaboration with municipal authorities, development partners, and local communities to ensure the transformation of urban areas into modern, safe, and prosperous living spaces for all.