Namibia: Former Minister Amweelo Dies

24 June 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Former Minister of Works, Transport, and Communication, Moses Amweelo, has passed away at the age of 73.

A family member confirmed that he died last night at Lady Pohamba Private Hospital in Windhoek, following a brave battle with cancer.

Born on 25 May 1952 in Okatana, Oshana Region, Amweelo was a long-serving SWAPO politician. He became a member of the National Assembly in 2000 and went on to serve as Minister of Works, Transport, and Communication.

Outside politics, he was passionate about education. He taught at Iwiyongo Combined School and lectured part-time at both IUM and the University of Namibia. Amweelo was also a regular contributor of opinion pieces to the New Era newspaper, touching on topics such as climate change now threatens every aspect of human life, among others.

