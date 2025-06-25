Nigeria Customs Intercepts 13.6kg Dry Donkey Skin Worth N3.6 Billion - Official Agency Report

He explained that dry donkey skin is a product listed under the Export Prohibition List by the federal government

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C in Owerri, says it intercepted 13.6 kilogrammes of dry donkey skin worth N3.6 billion in Owerri, Imo State. It stated that the dry animal skins were warehoused in a 40ft container and were billed for export.

The Customs Area Controller in charge of FOU Zone C, Abdullahi Balogun, said this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday.

Mr Balogun added that the prohibited item, which is classified as dried salted donkey skin, was uncovered by eagle-eyed officers following a comprehensive examination of the container.

He explained that dry donkey skin is a product listed under the Export Prohibition List by the federal government due to its implications on biodiversity, environmental balance, and the illegal trade in endangered species.

"Upon examination, it was discovered that the items were packed in 10 pieces per sack and nine pieces per sack, totalling 3,022 pieces. Each dry salted donkey skin has an average weight of 4.5 kilogrammes, giving a total weight of 13,599 kilogrammes.

"A 40-ft containerised donkey skin billed for illegal export and worth N3.6 billion has been intercepted by vigilant officers of the Federal Operations Unit Zone C in Owerri.

"Further investigations revealed the global price of dry salted donkey skin stands at $750 and a unit price of $166.6 per kilogram," Mr Balogun said.

The controller commended the dedication and professionalism of the operatives involved in the seizure.

Mr Balogun emphasised that the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adeniyi, remains fully committed to enforcing government trade policies and combating the smuggling of prohibited and endangered goods.

He warned individuals and syndicates involved in the illegal trade of wildlife and restricted items to desist from the act.

He stressed that the service would continue intensifying surveillance, intelligence gathering, and strategic enforcement operations across all zones.