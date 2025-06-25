Nigeria: Tinubu Declines Assent to National Assembly Library Trust Fund Bill

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declined assent to the National Assembly Library Trust Fund (Establishment) Amendment Bill, 2025, citing conflicts with existing federal laws and policies.

In a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives and read by the Speaker on Tuesday, Tinubu said while he acknowledged the laudable objectives of the proposed legislation, several provisions in the bill were inconsistent with settled laws and policies of the federal government.

According to the President, the bill contained clauses relating to funding mechanisms for agencies under the National Assembly, taxation of national entities, public service remuneration, as well as age and years of service, which he said could establish a dangerous and unsustainable precedent.

"Notwithstanding the laudable objectives of the legislation, certain provisions contained therein go against the settled law and policies of the federal government of Nigeria as it relates to funding of agencies under the National Assembly, taxation of national entities, public service remuneration, as well as age and year of service, among others," Tinubu stated.

He warned that enacting the bill into law in its current form would not only contradict existing governance frameworks but also work against the public interest.

"If this bill becomes law, these provisions will establish an unsustainable precedent against the public interest," the President added.

Consequently, President Tinubu formally informed the House that he would not be granting presidential assent to the legislation and urged lawmakers to review and address the identified issues.

"I hope that the House of Representatives will take necessary steps to fix the identified issues with the legislation," the letter read.

Daily Trust reports that the National Assembly Library Trust Fund Amendment Bill, 2025, is among others, designed to strengthen the operations and financing of the legislative library system.