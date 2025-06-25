Rwanda: Over 1,400 Illegally Built Houses Face Demolition

Since July 2024, at least 222 illegally constructed houses have been demolished out of a total of 1,425 identified as non-compliant with building requirements, the Mayor of the City of Kigali, Samuel Dusengiyumva, has announced.

The houses in question were in Gasabo, Kicukiro and Nyarugenge districts.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 24, during City of Kigali General Assembly, which convened leaders from the village level to top city management, Dusengiyumva underscored the need to address unlawful construction.

"Out of 4,817 new houses built since July 2024, 1,914 are considered potentially legal, while 1,425 are classified as illegal and must be removed," he said.

Legally built houses made 40 per cent of the total, illegal houses represented 30 per cent, while the removed ones accounted for 5 per cent of the total.

Dusengiyumva pointed out that satellite imagery now enables city officials to monitor construction activities remotely.

Previously, he said, inspectors had to travel to even the most remote areas to check compliance. Today, he indicated, satellite technology allows them to observe changes in real-time--from the laying of bricks to roofing with iron sheets.

Dusengiyumva also talked about plans to improve the current construction permitting process.

"We aim to reform the system so that by the end of 2026, anyone applying for a construction permit receives it within 10 days," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He warned against the costs of unregulated construction, noting that upgrading informal or unplanned housing areas requires significant government resources.

Meanwhile, Dusengiyumva also reminded local leaders that undeveloped plots in the city should be planted with gardens starting in October 2025, as part of broader efforts to enhance urban cleanliness and greening.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Local Government, Patrice Mugeni, warned against non-compliance with the city building code, expressing concern over demolitions.

He urged local leaders to be proactive in educating citizens about construction regulations.

"It is heartbreaking to see a citizen's house destroyed, especially when local leaders could have prevented it by raising awareness," he said.

He called for improved service delivery starting at the grassroots level.