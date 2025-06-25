Rwanda: How Will 22% Uptake of Improved Cookstoves Be Attained?

As Rwanda targets 22 per cent uptake of improved cookstoves by 2029, manufacturers want bigger subsidies and easier credit. Users say the stoves cost too much, and the fuel is hard to find.

Jean-Aimé Karuranga, a clothes vendor in Nyamirambo Sector, in Kigali, switched to an improved stove four years ago. Living with five flatmates in Nyarugenge Sector, he's sold on the technology, but getting fuel is another story.

"My neighbours and I struggle to find briquettes. Sometimes transport alone costs Rwf1,500, which puts off anyone thinking about making the switch. If we could buy them locally, everything would change," he explained. Karuranga burns 24 kilogrammes of briquettes monthly, paying Rwf800 per kilo, which is Rwf19,200 total. That is still cheaper than the Rwf30,000 he used to spend on charcoal, but the hassle of finding fuel undermines the savings.

Jeanne d'Arc Uwamahoro, a farmer in Runda Sector, Kamonyi District, faces a different problem, the high cost of stoves.

"These stoves cost nearly as much as gas cookers. The firewood models run about Rwf50,000," she pointed out. "I paid Rwf46,000 for mine three years ago. I use less wood now but my neighbours stick with their traditional stoves because the new ones are simply unaffordable."

Uwamahoro said: "Price them at Rwf10,000 or below, and you'd see real uptake. Right now, families are burning through piles of firewood daily because they've got no choice."

Germain Hirwa, the Managing Director of OAK Clean Cooking, said that access to finance is another challenge.

"We are still struggling to obtain loans. If we could connect with financial institutions, we could attract more investment into the renewable energy sector," Hirwa said.

His company produces briquettes and stoves that can reduce charcoal and firewood use by up to 70 per cent. However, he noted that awareness remains low. He proposed that public awareness campaigns should be conducted to educate people about the benefits and importance of improved cookstoves, believing that this would empower them to make informed decisions and invest in these cooking solutions without being solely dependent on government subsidies.

"Many people still don't understand the importance of reducing charcoal and firewood use in cutting emissions," he said.

Raissa Byukusenge, an accountant at Green Hanga, another company producing improved cookstoves, said that although their firewood and charcoal-based models reduce fuel use by up to 85 per cent compared to traditional ones, rural uptake remains low.

"Sometimes, the government subsidises the cost. For instance, a firewood-based stove that costs Rwf47,000 can be sold to end-users for just Rwf2,000. But outside such programmes, few people can afford them," she said, adding that continued subsidies are necessary, alongside efforts to raise awareness about the benefits of improved cookstoves.

"Without subsidies, most people don't buy them, except those who don't use gas or prefer to combine both options. A stove that costs Rwf47,000 for firewood or Rwf25,000 for charcoal is out of reach for many. People don't see their value, yet these products are costly to manufacture."

She said their company sells only around three three-place charcoal cookstoves per month at Rwf60,000 each. Single-place stoves sell between five and six units monthly.

Serge Wilson Muhizi, the Chief Executive Officer of Energy Private Developers (EPD), said various initiatives are ongoing to improve companies' capacity to meet demand, as well as getting connected with financial institutions.

"We have been working to build companies' skills and link them with financial institutions. Some banks are willing to support the sector but require high performance standards before entering partnerships," he said. "There are now companies that can meet bulk demand, for instance, from schools and other large institutions."

Jean-Bosco Mugiraneza, the Director General for Energy at the Ministry of Infrastructure (MININFRA), said efforts are ongoing to expand access to clean cooking technologies.

"We are working closely with the private sector to make clean cookstoves more affordable. Products such as briquettes and pellets, which are alternatives to firewood and charcoal, are increasingly available across the country. Some are exempted from taxes to lower the cost," he said.

The government targets to increase the use of improved cookstoves, which use less wood, charcoal and other biomass, from 9 per cent in 2024 to 22 per cent by 2029.

The number of households using clean and efficient stoves is projected to grow from more than 1 million to around 3 million by 2029, easing reliance on biomass and promoting healthier, more environmentally friendly cooking methods.

Rwanda made progress in cutting dependence on biomass for cooking. Firewood use has fallen from 83 to 76 per cent, largely due to the distribution of 1.4 million improved cookstoves. In 2022, 34 per cent of households used improved stoves, according to the Energy Development Strategic Plan by the Ministry of Infrastructure.