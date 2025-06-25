Egypt: Petroleum Minister Oversees Progress of Energos Power Fsru for Egypt's Gas Grid

24 June 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi conducted an inspection tour On Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the "Tahya Misr" berth in the Alexandria Port to check the progress of the "Energos Power" Floating Storage and Regasification Unit's (FSRU) preparation, before its move to Ain Sokhna Port for connection to its dedicated berth.

The units can receive imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, regasify them, and inject them directly into the national grid. They are expected to help bridge potential consumption gaps during peak periods, especially for power plants and vital sectors and represent a strategic step in enhancing the flexibility of the natural gas system.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is racing against time to finalize preparations for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification vessels and secure the state's natural gas needs during the summer months. During his tour, Badawi was briefed on the technical procedures and ongoing modifications in anticipation of commencing its transfer.

Furthermore, he was reassured about the availability of necessary raw materials and equipment to complete the preparation works carried out by Petrojet in cooperation with ENPPI and GASCO companies. Egypt's Oil & Gas

