Egypt: Suez Canal Economic Zone Chairman Receives 'Jilin' Provincial Chamber of Commerce Delegation

Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairman of the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, received at the authority's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, a delegation from the "Jilin" Provincial Chamber of Commerce, headed by Ms Wang Fang, the Chairperson of the Chamber.

The delegation includes officials from 20 major Chinese companies operating in the Jilin Province, whose activities vary across sectors including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, engineering industries, construction materials, transportation, and food industries. The meeting was attended by officials from the Jilin Chamber of Commerce, representatives of the Chinese companies, and several executive leaders from the Suez Canal Economic Zone.

During the meeting, Mr Walid Gamal El-Din outlined the key investment opportunities targeting the Suez Canal Economic Zone to localise and deepen industry within the region, as part of the authority's strategic vision aimed at enhancing Egyptian exports from these sectors, as well as meeting the needs of the local market and neighbouring regional markets. The Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone pointed out the unprecedented competitive advantages enjoyed by the authority, whether through the availability of trained technical labour and competitively priced energy resources, or the strategic geographical location of the authority's ports on the Mediterranean and Red Seas, and the integration between them and the industrial and logistics zones, which provides access to nearly two billion global consumers.

He emphasised that the current political and economic stability and balanced international relations enjoyed by Egypt play an effective role in enhancing the investment climate within the authority, thereby supporting trade flows and the integration of global supply chains. For their part, members of the Jilin Chamber of Commerce delegation expressed their happiness at visiting the Suez Canal Economic Zone and getting to know its key investment components closely, especially in light of the strategic relations between Egypt and China, which have directly contributed to the growth of Chinese investments in the region across various sectors. They expressed their eagerness to collaborate with the authority in the coming phase to deepen industry in sectors of mutual interest such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction, and various means of transportation.