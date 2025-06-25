Ethiopia Takes Part in BRICS Urbanization Ministerial Forum

24 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, June, 24, 2025 (ENA)-- Ethiopia took part in the BRICS Urbanization Ministerial Forum, held in Brasilia, Brazil, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador to Brazil, Leulseged Tadesse presented the integrated urban development initiatives.

Particularly, Ambassador Leulseged detailed the Urban Corridor Development that Ethiopia has continued to implement to make urban areas inclusive, safe, green, resilient and sustainable.

He also called for enhanced partnerships among BRICS members and partners to promote tangible collaboration on critical issues of urban development.

