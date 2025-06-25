South Africa: ActionSA Faces Punishment for Voting Against Joburg Coalition

24 June 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Doreen Mokgolo
  • Al-Jama-ah has filed a motion of no confidence against speaker Nobuhle Mthembu after ActionSA opposed a R2.5-billion loan for service delivery.
  • The Joburg council will also vote on motions to remove Mayor Dada Morero and chief whip Sthembiso Zungu during a meeting on Wednesday.

ActionSA is in trouble with its coalition partners in Johannesburg after voting against key budget decisions, and the speaker of the council could be the first to pay the price.

Nobuhle Mthembu, the speaker from ActionSA, now faces a motion of no confidence brought by the Al-Jama-ah party. The motion is scheduled to be debated on Wednesday during an ordinary council meeting.

Thapelo Amad, who leads Al-Jama-ah in the Joburg council, said ActionSA has shown it no longer supports the coalition. The party has voted against two adjustment budgets and, most recently, opposed a R2.5-billion loan meant to improve service delivery.

Amad said: "It appears as if they don't have the best interest of service delivery and the people of Joburg, because if they did, they wouldn't have voted for the loan aimed to improve services.

"Mthembu is unable to hold the integrity of the council, be apolitical and bias in her approach and has failed to hold the integrity. Since they are working against the collective, we have decided to simplify the removal of the party from the coalition."

The governing coalition includes the African National Congress, Economic Freedom Fighters, Patriotic Alliance, Al-Jama-ah and ActionSA.

Although the Democratic Alliance submitted its own motion to remove the mayor, it was rejected by the programming committee on legal grounds. But Al-Jama-ah's motion against Mthembu was accepted.

Council will also vote on separate motions of no confidence against Mayor Dada Morero and chief whip Sthembiso Zungu.

Coalition parties met on Monday night to discuss their approach to the votes. Amad said that even though his party has only three councillors, they believe they have enough support to remove Mthembu.

Meanwhile, smaller parties like Good have announced they will not support removing Morero. While they do not endorse his leadership, they say the city needs stability and not more political drama.

Good's national chairperson said the motions could either worsen the dysfunction in Johannesburg or open the door for accountability and a reset.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.