South Africa: Zandile Gumede Kicked Out As ANC Scraps Her Ethekwini Power

Zandile Gumede, who was once the ANC's biggest power broker in eThekwini, has been replaced by Don Gumede and Belinda Scott.

Jeff Radebe's leadership team announced changes in several KwaZulu-Natal regions to prepare for the next local government elections.

Zandile Gumede is no longer in charge of ANC politics in eThekwini. On Tuesday, African National Congress (ANC) leaders Jeff Radebe and Mike Mabuyakhulu announced that their regional leadership structure had been dissolved.

Radebe, who is part of the reconfigured KwaZulu-Natal leadership, said the changes were necessary to get the ANC ready for the next round of local government elections.

In her place, the party has brought in Don Gumede as regional convener and former KwaZulu-Natal Finance MEC and deputy mayor Belinda Scott.

"Don Gumede comes with a wealth of experience in politics," said Radebe. "Belinda Scott is known for her professionalism and political experience."

Zandile Gumede was once a dominant figure in ANC politics and led the powerful eThekwini region.

But things started going downhill when she was left off the parliamentary list at the last minute, replaced by former ANC Youth League leader Sizophila Mkhize.

At the time, she was still on step-aside due to ongoing corruption charges.

There was an outcry when ANC leaders included her in a campaign event with President Cyril Ramaphosa in Inanda during the last election. But she was later dropped from the list.

Gumede has said her legal battles have taken a toll on her emotionally and financially.

Elsewhere in KwaZulu-Natal, more regional task teams were announced.

In Pietermaritzburg's Moses Mabhida region, former unionist Zet Luzipo is now convener. He led a major Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) campaign in support of Jacob Zuma in 2009.

In Harry Gwala, Mbuso Kubheka, Musa Dladla and other regions, several new names have been added, including Cynthia Ntabeni, Jabu Khumalo, Dixie Nciki and Zero Mqadi.